Hyderabad: 5 held for thrashing family over pet husky dog

Hyderabad: Three people sustained life threatening injuries in a fight over a pet dog at Rahmathnagar in Hyderabad on Tuesday, May 14. In a triggering video of the incident, a bunch of people can be seen thrashing a man, his family members and his pet – a white husky – in an alley way.

The victims have been identified as Srinath, his sister Swapna, and mother Rajeshwari, who are all currently in a hospital undergoing treatment after being beaten up. They are all residents of Rahmathnagar, under the Madhuranagar police station in Hyderabad.

Also Read Rainy season in Hyderabad to begin soon as IMD forecasts timely monsoon

According to the police, the incident first last week when one of the accused named Dhananjay was going to cast his postal ballot at a polling station. The dog husky belonging to Srinath attacked a relative of Dhananjay, and that was how the issue began. The police had then intervened and settled the matter.

Two days ago on May 14, on spotting the dog, Dhananjay and five other people came and attacked Srikanth and his relatives with big sticks. In the video, Srikanth can be seen walking the husky in near his house, when a man passes by. The dog subsequently tries to attack another person which is when a handful of people descend of Srinath and start thrashing him.

Srinath’s mother and sister can be seen trying to get everyone to stop them from the beating as well. The Madhuranagar police has registered a case, and the husky dog was also brutally attacked. The police has arrested five people for the violence after booking a case under sections 148, 147 and 307 r/w34 of IPC.