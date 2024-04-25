Hyderabad: 5 including German man held for crashing car after getting drunk

Hyderabad: Five people, including a German national, were arrested by the Jubilee Hills police after they cashed a BMW car into a transformer in the early hours of Wednesday, April 24. All of them including the driver were reportedly drinking till late in the night.

Miraculously none of them were hurt as airbags in the vehicle popped up, preventing fatal injuries as well. The person behind the wheels was identified as Ethan Venkat. The others have been identified as Avinash Chalasani, 24, and Sai Pritham Kasam, 25, – who works in America, Sasha, 23, a student from Dubai and Maximilian Henry Radinger, 23, a private employee. The car crash took place near a metro pillar in Jubilee Hills.

Also Read Hyderabad: Singapore Airlines to pay Telangana cop Rs 2L for faulty seats

Venkat reportedly crashed the brand-new BMW into a transformer around 3.30 am. According to the police, they were all in Hyderabad to attend the wedding of Avinash’s brother. They were returning to their hotel after drinking alcohol in or around Jubilee Hills itself, when the accident transpired.

The police tested Venkat’s blood alcohol content, and subsequently arrested all five and sent them for remand. A case has been booked under various sections of the IPC.