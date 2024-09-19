Hyderabad: 5 injured in Milad un Nabi skirmish at Dhoolpet

Hyderabad: Five people were reportedly injured during a skirmish that took place at Dhoolpet when a Milad-un-Nabi procession was underway on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the Jhansi Chauraha Road at Jummerat Bazaar when a group of people were going in a rally from Aghapura towards Jummerrat Bazaar.

It is not clear what exactly happened but when the bikers reached the Santoshi Mata Temple, a skirmish took place between the people who were part of the procession and the local residents. In the melee, five people including two youth who were part of the Milad-un-Nabi procession sustained injuries.

A video of people hurling stones on the procession from a building and a lane went viral on social media platforms. Locals found fault with the Hyderabad police for allowing a procession to pass through the Jummerat Bazaar locality in spite of it being considered a communally sensitive area without any police bandobast.

Senior police officials on information rushed the spot and called in reinforcements. Additional forces are deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident. Local people also alleged that youngsters created nuisance by stopping the bikes on the road triggering the tension and subsequent clash.

However, the participants of the Milad-un-Nabi procession maintained that some people had hurled stones on them leading to the tension.

Elsewhere, in the Old City during the procession, some youth were seen arguing and quarreling with the police over traffic diversions related issues. At certain places, others were arguing with the police when they were not allowed to go towards the Charminar.

Around one lakh people had gathered in and around the Charminar at 5 pm for the Milad un Nabi procession, prompting the police to cordon off the area to prevent a stampede.