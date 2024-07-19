Hyderabad: 545 petitions submitted during Prajavani on July 19

Hyderabad: A total of 545 petitions were submitted during Prajavani programme at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday, July 19

The meeting is held in Hyderabad every week by the telangana government, wherein the public can directly meet officials, including the chief minister, and submit their woes.

The petitions received covered different issues across multiple governmental departments. Telangana Revenue Department received 95 petitions, whereas Civil Supplies Department recorded 84 petitions. Similarly, the electricity department (82), Housing (79), panchayati Raj Rural Development Department (47) and other departments had 158 woes to deal with.

Also Read Hyderabad: 618 petitions submitted at Prajavani programme on July 9

Previously, on July 11, a total of 546 petitions were submitted during the Prajavani program. The Telangana revenue department received 115 complaints, and the civil supplies department received 79 complaints. Similarly, the electricity department received 50, the housing department received 64, the minority welfare department received 41, and 197 complaints were related to other departments.