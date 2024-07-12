Hyderabad: 546 petitions submitted at Prajavani on July 12

Hyderabad: A total of 546 applications were submitted during the Prajavani program organized at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday, July 11.

The Prajavani program, organised by the state government, is a weekly program for the citizens to submit their grievances.

An official release said that the applications received on Friday covered a diverse array of issues related to multiple government departments.

The Telangana revenue department received 115 complaints, and the civil supplies department received 79 complaints. Similarly, the electricity department received 50, the housing department received 64, the minority welfare department received 41, and 197 complaints were related to other departments.

In the previous Prajavani session on July 9, a total of 618 petitions were submitted.

During the session, vice chairman of the state planning board G Chinna Reddy engaged with the public, and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy reassured the attendees who came to the meeting in Hyderabad that their concerns would be promptly reviewed and addressed.