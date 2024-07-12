Hyderabad to get video billboards like Times Square in New York

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will soon welcome video billboards like those in Times Square, New York, as the Telangana government has initiated the process for the project named T-Square.

Recently, the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC) issued a Request For Proposal (RFP) for the development of T-Square.

Hyderabad to get video billboards at Raidurgam

The Telangana government has selected Raidurgam, Hitec City, for the project.

As per the RFP, the last date for the submission of bids is August 9.

It is also made clear that the mode of selection for the architect cum transaction advisor will be Quality Cum Cost Based Selection (QCBS).

The aim of the project is to provide a comfortable and engaging environment for the community.

It will also host events, including impromptu concerts, and provide space for gatherings.

Times Square in New York

Times Square, located in New York, is a commercial intersection, tourist destination, and entertainment hub in the US.

It is lit by many digital billboards that serve as places for businesses to advertise.

As Raidurgam is developing rapidly, the proposed T-Square will serve as the Times Square of Hyderabad.