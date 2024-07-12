Net worth of Mukesh Ambani surges this year so far

The current net worth of the RIL chairman is USD 119 billion.

Published: 12th July 2024
Mukesh Ambani

The net worth of India’s richest person and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, has surged this year.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, the current net worth of the RIL chairman is USD 119 billion.

Net worth of Mukesh Ambani jumped by 23 percent

So far this year, the net worth of India’s richest person has jumped by over 23%.

His net worth on December 31, 2023, was USD 96.3 billion.

In the past less than 20 days, the net worth surged from USD 110 billion on June 24 to USD 119 billion at present.

List of top 5 billionaires in India

In India, the list of the top 5 billionaires is topped by Mukesh Ambani, followed by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

Following is the net worth of the top 5 billionaires in the country:

NamesNet worth (in USD billion)
Mukesh Ambani119
Gautam Adani103
Shapoor Mistry38.6
Shiv Nadar35.5
Savitri Jindal35.3
Source: Bloomberg Billionaire Index

