Hyderabad: 6 held for defamatory banners targeting BJP MP Eatala

Hyderabad: Six people were apprehended here for installing unauthorised banners containing allegedly false and defamatory content against the BJP and its MP Eatala Rajender, police said on Sunday, June 7.

The banners installed on the KPHB Foot Over Bridge appear to have been deliberately displayed with the malicious intention of tarnishing the image, reputation, and goodwill of the BJP and Rajender among the public, a police release said.

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Case registered

A case was registered at KPHB Police Station, and the accused were apprehended on Saturday and Sunday and served notices accordingly, the release added.