Hyderabad: 6 pubs in Jubilee Hills booked for violating norms on NYE

Hyderabad: Six pubs in Jubilee Hills have been booked by the Hyderabad police for violating norms set for New Year’s celebrations.

The pubs; Halo, Taro, Xena, Makau, Left Bar Kitchen and Greese Monkey have been booked for violating the Environmental Act and the Hyderabad City Police Act.

While Left Bar and Kitchen and Greese Monkey face charges of operating post permitted time, ie; 1 am, causing congestion and intervention of traffic police, Halo, Taro, Xena, and Makau have been charged for sound pollution as their music reportedly exceeded the permissible decibel limits.

The Hyderabad police Commissioner has warned pubs and bars that failure to comply with guidelines may result in the cancellation of licenses after a complaint is filed. Concerned departments will take action against violators.