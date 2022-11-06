Hyderabad: 62-year-old woman stabbed to death by son in law

A 62-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her son at Shahalibanda in Old City on Sunday.

The victim Vijaya Lakshmi resided near Hanuman Temple in the locality.

The woman had married her daughter to a Senapathi Chandra Gupta about 22 years ago and the couple has two sons.

However, Chandra Gupta stopped going to work and stayed at home. He also reportedly became hooked to antisocial behaviours a few years ago, while his wife started working at a clothing store to support the family.

Chandra Gupta’s wife is said to have moved to and begun residing at her mother’s house after becoming upset by his actions. He objected to it though, and this afternoon he went to Vijaya Lakshmi’s house to argue with her, claiming that she was ruining her daughter’s life by sheltering her.

According to ACP Falaknuma, Syed Jahangir, “He then pulled out the knife he was carrying and stabbed Vijaya Lakshmi, causing serious bleeding that ultimately led to her death.”