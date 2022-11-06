Hyderabad: 7 LPG cylinders seized in cordon and search; 10 held

The police searched houses as part of the operation, seven LPG cylinders used in the illegal sale and refill, and 65 liquor bottles were seized after raiding a belt shop.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 6th November 2022 4:00 pm IST
representational image

Hyderabad: The Chaderghat police on Sunday detained 10 persons and 1 history-sheeter, for the illegal sale of gas cylinders, and seized 45 bikes as owners failed to produce supporting documents.

The police searched houses as part of the operation, seven LPG cylinders used in the illegal sale and refill, and 65 liquor bottles were seized after raiding a belt shop.

During the search, the police bused an oil adulteration racket and seized 75 kgs of adulterated oil in which animal carcasses were also used.

Also Read
50 mn doses of Covaxin set to expire early 2023 due to poor offtake

Over 500 police personnel participated in the cordon and search, led by DCP (east) Sunil Dutt.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button