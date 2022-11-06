Hyderabad: 7 LPG cylinders seized in cordon and search; 10 held

Hyderabad: The Chaderghat police on Sunday detained 10 persons and 1 history-sheeter, for the illegal sale of gas cylinders, and seized 45 bikes as owners failed to produce supporting documents.

The police searched houses as part of the operation, seven LPG cylinders used in the illegal sale and refill, and 65 liquor bottles were seized after raiding a belt shop.

During the search, the police bused an oil adulteration racket and seized 75 kgs of adulterated oil in which animal carcasses were also used.

Also Read 50 mn doses of Covaxin set to expire early 2023 due to poor offtake

Over 500 police personnel participated in the cordon and search, led by DCP (east) Sunil Dutt.