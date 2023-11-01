Hyderabad: 66 caught by SHE Teams for harassing women

Hyderabad: 66 people, including 32 minors, who were allegedly stalking, sexually harassing and threatening women were caught by the Rachakonda She Teams in 15 days.

Among the complaints received, 21 were cases of sexual harassment. On the whole, the cops registered 3 criminal cases and 37 petty cases, while 50 others were let off after a warning and counselling.

Among those arrested was a man who was allegedly harassing a lady doctor by asking her to become his friend. The man went to the hospital where the lady doctor worked, argued with her and later hit her badly. On a complaint, the police registered an FIR against him at the Medipally police station.

An intermediate student was arrested for harassing the victim’s parents. The accused after getting rejected by the girl, threatened her parents. On complaint, a case was registered against him at Waligonda police station.

Another case was registered in Bhonagiri police station where the accused was charged with blackmailing the victim. The man clicked their intimate pictures and later threatened and forced the girl to meet him as per his demand.

Women and girls have been requested to contact the Rachakonda SHE Teams on 8712662111 in case they are facing harassment, stalking or online bullying.