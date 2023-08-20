Hyderabad: 7 held for colleting funds in guise of charity

Hyderabad: Malakpet police along with the Commissioner’s Task Force have busted a gang accused of deceiving the public through fraudulent charity collections for orphans and the underprivileged.

The police, in a swift operation, confiscated a sum of Rs 1.22 lakh in cash, two autorickshaws, and documents associated with property investments funded by these illicit collections. The accused have been identified as Kethavath Ravi, Kethavath Mangu, Gaddi Ganesh.

As per reports, Ravi and Mangu had engaged in discussions with Ganesh about fundraising for his orphanage from the general public. Their modus operandi involved identifying women seeking employment and luring them with promises of substantial earnings by collecting donations at busy traffic junctions across the city.

“These women were transported from their residences to bustling junctions in auto rickshaws,” explained DCP Ch Rupesh. “They would then approach motorists, appealing for donations on behalf of the Foundation by highlighting its welfare activities. At the end of the day, these women received 35% of the proceeds, while the remainder was shared between Ravi, Mangu, and Ganesh,” he added.

Ganesh provided the female collectors visiting cards, orphanage logos, and white coats. Over time, Ravi and Mangu accumulated substantial wealth, utilising these funds to acquire land in Nadergul, Badanpet, and Turkayamjal.

This operation also coincides with the police’s ongoing campaign against beggar gangs. Female beggars working under this scheme were apprehended at the Moosarambagh crossroads recently.

This operation marks a significant breakthrough in cracking down on fraudsters exploiting public sentiment under the guise of charitable activities.