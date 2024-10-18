Hyderabad: 700 kgs of rotten chicken seized at Begumpet

The Food Safety officials acted upon credible information that led them to the site where the illegal activities were occurring.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 18th October 2024 8:26 pm IST
Hyderabad: Chicken prices drop during Shravan; veggies and flower prices rise
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Authorities seized 700 kilograms of rotten chicken from at a chicken centre in Prakash Nagar, Begumpet, following inspections by the Food Safety Task Force.

The raids took place at the Balayya Chicken Center, where officials discovered that the spoiled chicken was being supplied to local fast-food outlets and liquor stores.

During the searches, it was revealed that the decayed chicken meat, along with fatty substances and chicken bones, had been treated with chemicals before being sold.

Upon inspection, they confirmed that the chicken was not only stale but also improperly handled, violating food safety regulations.

Consequently, the officials proceeded to seize the entire stock of spoiled chicken to prevent it from reaching consumers.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 18th October 2024 8:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button