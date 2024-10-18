Hyderabad: 700 kgs of rotten chicken seized at Begumpet

Hyderabad: Authorities seized 700 kilograms of rotten chicken from at a chicken centre in Prakash Nagar, Begumpet, following inspections by the Food Safety Task Force.

The raids took place at the Balayya Chicken Center, where officials discovered that the spoiled chicken was being supplied to local fast-food outlets and liquor stores.

During the searches, it was revealed that the decayed chicken meat, along with fatty substances and chicken bones, had been treated with chemicals before being sold.

Upon inspection, they confirmed that the chicken was not only stale but also improperly handled, violating food safety regulations.

Consequently, the officials proceeded to seize the entire stock of spoiled chicken to prevent it from reaching consumers.