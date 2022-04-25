Hyderabad: 78 kgs of Ganja seized in interstate drug bust

Hyderabad: Three people were arrested for allegedly transporting and selling ganja across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by a Special Operations Team (SOT) on Sunday. Two Maruti Suzuki Swift, three mobile devices, along with 78 kilograms of Ganja were seized.

Acting on credible information, the SOT arrested Shaik Mohammad (31), and Shaik Muneer (38) who are from Medchal district, and Gattu Sammaiah (49) from Kareemnagar district under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS).

According to the statement from the police another accused, Iqbal, is absconding.

“Efforts are continuing to apprehend him. The accused is in the habit of transporting and selling the contraband by collecting the same from an unknown person at Andhra Orissa border,” added the statement.