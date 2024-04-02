Hyderabad: 78-yr-old man falls in sewage trench at Tolichowki, dies

Hyderabad: In Tolichowki, Hyderabad, a tragic incident unfolded as a 78-year-old man lost his life due to a mishap, on Sunday, involving a trench dug by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

The elderly man, identified as Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of Gulshan Colony, Shaikhpet, met with this unfortunate fate while inspecting sewer line installations in Aditya Nagar.

After his prayers at a local mosque, Ghulam Mohammad, riding a Scooty, ventured to observe the ongoing sewer works.

However, a moment of imbalance led to a devastating fall into a deep trench, approximately five meters in depth, along a section of the road.

Despite being rescued from the trench with the aid of heavy machinery, the injuries sustained proved fatal, and he passed away in the early hours of Monday.

This incident not only resulted in the loss of a community member but also stirred a sense of unease in the neighborhood, highlighting the importance of safety measures in such construction zones.