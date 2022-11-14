Hyderabad: 8 arrested in B-school student’s assault case

It is to be noted that on November 1, first-year BA LLB student, Himank Bansal was assaulted by a group of students over an alleged derogatory remark against Prophet Mohammed.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th November 2022 5:26 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Monday arrested eight students accused in the ICFAI University student assault case. The police also took action against nine members of the college management for negligence.

The accused were remanded. It is to be noted that on November 1, first-year BA LLB student, Himank Bansal was assaulted by a group of students over an alleged derogatory remark against Prophet Mohammed. On November 9, the management suspended 12 students. The Shankarpally police had also detained five persons in connection with the case.

Bansal in his complaint alleged that the group beat him up for his remarks on the Prophet. Based on his complaint, the Shankarpally police booked a case under section 307 for attempts to murder, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, 450 for trespass in order to commit an offence, 506 for criminal intimidation, and section 34 for the common intention of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sec 4 (i)(ii) of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act. 

