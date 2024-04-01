Hyderabad: 8 held for assault on young women, slitting father’s throat

Hyderabad: Eight individuals were arrested for assaulting a young woman and her parents at Narsingi on Monday, April 1. The assailants poured water on the woman, slit her father’s throat, and attacked her mother with a knife.

Police seized four knives from the accused.

A young woman from Nemali Nagar in Narsingi, a suburb of Hyderabad, went to the grocery store on Monday morning. The accused, Suresh, and his friends spotted her and started misbehaving. They further taunted the woman for her absence during the Holi festival, and pored water on her.

Upon learning about the incident, the parents questioned the miscreants, which led to a heated argument, escalating rapidly into a violent altercation. The accused attacked the father and slit his throat with a knife.

The parents of the young girl who managed to escape logged a police complaint at the Narsinghi police station.

The police registered a case and arrested Suresh and Praveen, along with six others.