Hyderabad: 8-yr-old boy murdered in Shadnagar

Hyderabad: An 8-year-old boy was murdered in Shadnagar on Friday, September 6, allegedly by a thief in Shadnagar of Rangareddy district.

The victim identified as Dyavari Kattappa lived along with his mother Saiyamma in a hut located at Hajipally Road in Shadnagar. The local people including Kattappa’s family reared pigs and sold them for their livelihood.

The incident occurred when the suspect, Yelliah along with two others came to the victim’s residence and attempted to steal pigs when Kattappa noticed him.

Also Read Hyderabad real estate market witnesses surge in housing prices

“Yelliah was worried that Kattappa would inform others about the incident. He caught Kattappa and banged his head against a stone leading to his death on the spot. He escaped from the place later,” said Shadnagar inspector, P Vijay Kumar.

The body of the child was found at an isolated place by the local people on September 7. After being alerted, the police reached the spot and started an investigation. A case has been registered.