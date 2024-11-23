Hyderabad: 9 including 2 juveniles arrested in Santoshnagar murder

Hyderabad: Days after an 18-year-old man was murdered in Santoshnagar, the police on Friday, November 22, arrested nine persons including two juveniles in connection with the case.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Mohid Khan was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants on November 20. The police said that a knife, bike and seven mobile phones had been recovered from the accused.

According to the police, two accused identified as Mohammed Sajid and Shaik Fayyaz had issues with Mohid due to a petty altercation during a religious procession in the past. Following an argument, the duo along with the minors stabbed the victim in vital parts of the body killing him on the spot.