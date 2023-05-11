Hyderabad: 90 day traffic diversions for flyover works at Gachibowli

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th May 2023 11:24 am IST
Hyderabad: 90 days traffic diversions for flyover works at Gachibowli
Hyderabad: Traffic diversions in view of the flyover works at Shilpa Layout Gachibowli will be imposed for a period of 90 days from May 13.

Cyberabad traffic police had announced that traffic coming from ORR towards Hafeezpet will be diverted at Shilpa layout flyover – Meenakshi Towers – Deloitte -AIG Hospital – Q Mart – Kothaguda flyover- Hafeezpet.

Likewise, traffic coming from Lingampally towards Kondapur will be diverted at Gachibowli traffic police station – DLF Road – Radisson Hotel – Kothaguda – Kondapur.

While the traffic coming from Wipro Junction towards Allwyn Crossroad will be diverted at IIIT junction –- DLF Road – Radisson Hotel – Kothaguda flyover- Allwyn.

The traffic coming from Tolichowki towards Allwyn Crossroad will be diverted at biodiversity flyover – Mind Space junction. – Cyber Tower’s junction – Hitex signal – Kothaguda Junction- Allwyn.

Vehicles coming from Telecom Nagar towards Kondapur will be diverted at a U-turn at Gachibowli under the flyover – Shilpa layout flyover beside bus stop – Meenakshi Towers – Deloitte – AIG Hospital – Q Mart – Kothaguda- Kondapur.

Traffic coming from Allwyn crossroad towards Gachibowli will be diverted to Kothaguda junction towards Hitex road – Cyber towers – Mind Space Junction. Shilpa layout flyover – Gachibowli / ORR.

Traffic from the Allwyn crossroads towards Lingampally will be diverted at the Botanical Garden junction. – Masjid Banda – HCU Depot – Lingampally.

City traffic police had requested the citizens to take note of the diversions and plan their routes accordingly.

