Hyderabad: 91-year-old woman casts first vote in Telangana polls

Hyderabad: The first vote for the ensuing Telangana Assembly Elections, 2023, was cast from the Khairatabad Assembly constituency in Hyderabad on Tuesday, November 21.

Annapurna Chunduri, 91, became the first voter by utilising the home voting facility introduced by the Election Commission of India for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Breaking. Did you know that the first vote for #Telangana elections has been polled? #Postal #ballots are being collected from senior citizens, a new facility by @ECISVEEP @CEO_Telangana 91 year old voter has voted in #Hyderabad today @DeccanChronicle pic.twitter.com/e4EpXJA8iF — Sriram Karri (@oratorgreat) November 21, 2023

Election officers and police took the postal ballot to her residence in the city where she cast the first vote in the Telangana Assembly elections, Deccan Chronicle reported.

Home voting facility in Telangana

The home voting facility will be accessible until November 27. To utilise the service, voters must submit an application to the Returning Officer (RO) using Form 12-D within five days of the notification of the Telangana polls.

Individuals aged above 80 years, persons with a disability, and employees in essential services are eligible for the service.

Two poll workers will go door-to-door as part of the service to enable eligible voters’ use postal ballots. This will be counted in addition to other votes.

This voting process ensures secrecy while the entire procedure will be recorded via videography, with the footage submitted to the RO.

Telangana will go for polling on November 30 with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.