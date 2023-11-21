Hyderabad: Nowhera Shaik to challenge Asaduddin Owaisi in 2024?

Nowhera Shaik promised to transform 'Old Hyderabad' into 'Gold Hyderabad'.

Published: 21st November 2023 12:17 pm IST
Nowhera Shaik (Left) and Asaduddin Owaisi (Right)

Hyderabad: The All India Mahila Empowerment Party Chief, Nowhera Shaik, is gearing up to contest against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President, Asaduddin Owaisi, from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2024.

Expressing confidence that voters will cast their ballots in her favour, Nowhera Shaik promised to transform “Old Hyderabad” into “Gold Hyderabad.”

Promises made by Nowhera Shaik

TOI quoted her saying that, if elected, she would ensure that dirty lanes and clogged drains are cleaned. Alleging that the Old City of Hyderabad has been deprived of developed infrastructure, she promises to bring in funds to the city.

For women, she promised to empower them through various schemes. Nowhera Shaik accused Asaduddin Owaisi of doing little for the development of the Old City despite winning the Lok Sabha seat multiple times.

Asaduddin Owaisi representing Hyderabad since 2004

Asaduddin Owaisi has been representing the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency since 2004, winning the seat for the fourth time in 2019. Before 2004, it was represented by his father, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, since 1984.

In 2024, it will be Asaduddin Owaisi’s fifth time contesting from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. Nowhera Shaik is targeting him by alleging poor infrastructure in the Old City of Hyderabad and gearing up for the polls next year.

