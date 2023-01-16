Hyderabad: 966 pouches of Chinese Manja seized, 65 booked

Hyderabad: In a special drive against shops that illegally sold Chinese Manja, the Rachakonda police booked 57 cases against 65 persons. 843 bobbins and 966 pouches of the Manja, more than 25000 meters, were also seized.

The cases were booked under sections 188 (tends to cause danger to human life), and 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.

The action comes following the direction of Rachakonda commissioner of police, DS Chouhan after a six-year-old girl was badly injured as her throat was slit by a Chinese Manja on Nagole Flyover on Friday.

The girl was rushed to the Rainbow hospital where she underwent neck surgery and is reportedly said to be recovering.

A case under section 308 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC 308-attempt to commit culpable homicide) was then booked and an investigation is underway.

Taking serious cognizance of the issue, the CP instructed his team of officials to ensure the total disappearance of Chinese Manja from the kite-selling shops.

The commissioner warned the kite sellers that they would be held responsible if anyone gets injured further.

Chinese Manja, which is a glass-coated kite string, has been blamed for several deaths and serious injuries to those travelling on two-wheelers in the past as well.

It is not just humans that are susceptible to injuries from the broken strings that are left behind but also thousands of birds who either get killed or have their wings and legs cut off after getting entangled in them.

In 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a complete ban on the production, storage, and sale of Chinese Manja as it is not only a threat to birds and humans but also causes harm to the environment.