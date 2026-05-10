Hyderabad AAP worker tries to go pass PM Modi’s convoy, detained

Hyderabad: A brief tension prevailed when an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) female worker allegedly attempted to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 10.

The AAP worker shouted at the convoy, even as her movements were restrained by police present there for security.

The PM’s convoy was moving from Begumpet to Parade Grounds, where he will address a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gathering.

A brief tension prevailed when an AAP female worker allegedly attempted to stop PM Narendra Modi's convoy in Hyderabad on Sunday.



She shouted at the convoy, even as her movements were restrained by police present there for security.



"How dare he come to Telangana? What about… pic.twitter.com/vRsgkhg1pj — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 10, 2026

A video of the AAP worker, now detained by the police, surfaced on social media platforms where she is heard questioning the prime minister about the rising number of missing women and rape cases.

“How dare he come to Telangana? What about the number of missing women and rape cases? Why is he here?” she said.

PM Modi landed in the city and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 9,400 crore at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) at Gachibowli.

Modi laid the foundation for projects, including four-laning of National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor and Zaheerabad Industrial Area in Sangareddy district.

He also inaugurated various sections of the Kazipet-Vijayawada multi-tracking project of the railways, the Greenfield POL (Petroleum, Oil, Lubricants) Terminal in Hyderabad, the Kazipet Rail Under Rail Bypass and the PM MITRA Park at Warangal (Kakatiya Mega Textile Park).