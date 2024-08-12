Hyderabad: ABVP students detained at OU over VC appointments protest

The police said ABVP did not obtain permission to hold the protest.

Hyderabad: Several students were arrested at the Osmania University (OU) campus on Monday when they sat on a hunger strike demanding the government appoint Vice Chancellors for Universities in Telangana.

“For two years, there have been no Vice Chancellors in the Universities in the State. So we went on a hunger strike demanding the State government immediately appoint the VCs,” said a protester, who was taken away.

In the morning, about 100 ABVP activists erected a tent and sat on a hunger strike on the campus. The OU police reached the Arts College Building and swooped on ABVP activists.

The student activists were forcefully lifted from the place and shifted in a police vehicle to the police station. The police said ABVP did not obtain permission to hold the protest.

