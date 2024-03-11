Hyderabad: ACB arrest income tax inspector for demanding Rs 8k bribe

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested an income tax officer for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 here on Monday, March 11.
According to the statement, the accused officer, Radha Krishna, an income tax inspector in Circle V of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Saroor Nagar, was caught red-handed for accepting the bribe money from the complainant T Sridhar. He had approached Krishna to change the ownership particulars of his flat.
The bribe amount was recovered from Krishna’s pockets. He was arrested and produced before the additional special judge at Nampally.
Further investigations are on, the release stated.