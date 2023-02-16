Hyderabad: ACB arrests water board official for taking Rs 40k bribe

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 16th February 2023 7:12 pm IST
Telangana: Employment officer, two others held for taking Rs 2.25L bribe
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday caught an employee of water board (HMWSSB) when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 40,000 from a person.

The accused officer, Bodi Srinivas, works as Assistant (P&A) in the office of the manager, Yallareddyguda Section Sub-division II, S R Nagar, O & M Division No. VI, HMWSSB. He reportedly took the bribe from a tailor Singu Ramesh to rectify low pressure water connection at his house.

The tainted amount was recovered from the possession of Srinivas. Fingers of both his hands yielded positive results in the chemical test. He was arrested and being produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases Court at Nampally.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 16th February 2023 7:12 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button