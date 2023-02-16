Hyderabad: ACB arrests water board official for taking Rs 40k bribe

Hyderabad: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday caught an employee of water board (HMWSSB) when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 40,000 from a person.

The accused officer, Bodi Srinivas, works as Assistant (P&A) in the office of the manager, Yallareddyguda Section Sub-division II, S R Nagar, O & M Division No. VI, HMWSSB. He reportedly took the bribe from a tailor Singu Ramesh to rectify low pressure water connection at his house.

The tainted amount was recovered from the possession of Srinivas. Fingers of both his hands yielded positive results in the chemical test. He was arrested and being produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases Court at Nampally.