Hyderabad: ACP says Younus’ suicide due to police harassment ‘untrue

Hyderabad: Terming the reports on the suicide committed by Younus, a resident of Madannapet, allegedly due to harassment by Reinbazar police as ‘untrue,’ the Mirchowk assistant commissioner of police (ACP) has said that the investigation would “reveal” the facts behind his suicide.

In a statement to the media on Saturday, the ACP condemned the video of Younus being made viral by certain media outlets, which he said was done “without proper knowledge of the incident”.

He stated that the nephew of Younus, Shaik Kaif, had a non-bailable warrant against him for a crime under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Reinbazar police station.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man dies by suicide due to police harassment in Yakutpura

As part of the execution of the warrant, the ACP said, that a police constable had visited the houses of the relatives of Shaik Kaif, and when the constable visited Younus’ house he was found absent, had informed his family members to inform the police if the accused got into touch with them.

“There is no involvement or harassment of the police department in Younus’ death. A case has been registered in PS Madannapet and investigation will reveal the facts behind his suicide,” the ACP stated.