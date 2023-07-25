Hyderabad: ACP visits Bibi ka Alawa, takes stock of Ashura preparations

Hyderabad: Additional commissioner of police (law and order) Vikram Singh Mann visited Bibi ka Alawa on Tuesday, July 25, to take stock of the preparations ahead of Ashura. He also made an offering at the shrine.

Mann was accompanied by deputy commissioner of police south zone, P Sai Chaitanya, and other officers. Addressing the media, the officer said the police have made all arrangements for the Ashura procession to be taken out on Saturday, July 29.

“Security arrangements were reviewed and in the coming days, if any changes or additional measures are to be made, it will be done,” said the additional CP.

He said the local police officials are available round the clock to supervise the arrangements for the Muharram, and people can give suggestions to them or approach them if they have any issues.