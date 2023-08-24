Hyderabad: Activist Omim Debara passes away

Hyderabad: Omim Debara, the president of the Confederate of Voluntary Organisations (COVA) and a well-known activist passed away on Thursday, August 24. He was 77 years old.

He passed away due to cardiac arrest in the morning hours.

An engineer by training, Omim Debara retired as chief engineer of VST.

He passionately worked for a variety of causes that included environment, communal harmony, riot prevention, interfaith harmony, heritage, and water bodies.

He was the President of COVA, Secretary of Forum for Better Hyderabad, and was actively associated with INTACH, Rotary, Hum Sub Hindustani Trust, Interfaith Forum, and others.

For years, he was a key functionary of the Zoroastrian Parsi Anjuman of Secunderabad and Hyderabad.

His activism ranged from work in slums and communities to policy transformations through government and PILs in courts for redress of critical social problems.