Hyderabad activist seeks action against AIMIM workers for attack on Congress leader

Hyderabad: A Congress leader was allegedly attacked on July 21 in Hyderabad’s Asifnagar leaving him paralysed.

On August 14, Lubna Sarwath, a city-based activist wrote a letter to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud and Hyderabad commissioner of police CV Anand, raising concerns over the vicious attack.

“On July 21 at Congress Party Office, New Kishan Nagar, Asifnagar, Mohammed Hamed, Congress general secretary, faced a mob lynching murderous attack, consequently, as per Medical Report, he has Grievous Injury, Double Fracture, Comminuted Fracture, warranting major surgeries,” read the letter.

The activist further stated that Hamed was attacked with the intention of murder. “The accused threw a bike on Hamed, who fell to the ground while the attackers continued to assault him physically. The Congress leader was also hit with logs,” the letter added.

The letter further states that Hamed filed a complaint with the police, accusing Yaseen, Moin Gunnet, Miskeen, Shoeb, Rammu, Rasheed, who operate the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) office at Asifnagar, of carrying out the attack. However, the FIR only mentions Shoeb’s name.

The activist urged the commissioner of police to have the FIR rectified. According to the activist, Hamed’s medical report mentions that he suffered a displaced comminuted fracture of calcaneum, soft tissue edema around ankle joint, and a small calcific opacity adjacent to talus medial aspect measuring 6mm.

Sarwath demanded equal application of law be upheld. “Old city wants to breathe freedom from fear, oppression and corruption,” the activist concluded.