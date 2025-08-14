Hyderabad: KTR questions delay in construction of bridges across Musi

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, August 14, questioned the Telangana government regarding the delay in the construction of bridges across Musi River in Hyderabad.

KTR said that the BRS government had initiated the construction during its tenure, adding that the work was progressing well. He accused the Congress government of working at a snail’s pace as none of the bridges have been completed.

In a post on X, the former Telangana minister said, “To make the commute across River Musi easier for Hyderabadi residents, BRS Govt in January 2022 had sanctioned Rs 545 crore for construction of 15 bridges.” The Sircilla MLA added that the length of each of these bridges is approximately between 150 – 200 meters.

To make the commute across River Musi easier for Hyderabadi residents, BRS Govt in January, 2022 had sanctioned ₹545 Crore for construction of 15 bridges



The length of each of these bridges is approximately between 150 – 200 meters



We had initiated the works and it was… pic.twitter.com/2giU2Ve09D — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 14, 2025

He further criticised the Telangana government saying, “incompetence & apathy have truly become the hallmark of Congress regime.”