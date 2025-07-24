Rs 430 cr sanctioned for Mir Alam Tank bridge in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government sanctioned Rs 430 crore on Thursday, July 24, for the construction of a bridge across Mir Alam Tank connecting Bengaluru National Highway at Shastripuram to Chintalmet.

The bridge will significantly reduce traffic congestion on the NH-44-Chintalmet route.

Musi Riverfront Corp to handle expense

According to the order issued, the expense will be undertaken by Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL). The government has also directed MRDCL to start tendering the project under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode.

Also Read HMDA to raise fund for cable bridge on Hyderabad’s Mir Alam Tank

The government has stated that the project will be carried on simultaneously with the acquisition of land. MRDCL has also been directed to hire a PMC (Project Management Consultant) through open tender who will be responsible for supervision and quality control of the project.

Design of Mir Alam Tank bridge in Hyderabad to be reviewed

The designs and structural drawings submitted by the EPC contractor must be approved by the PMC agency, then reviewed by a reputed institute like IIT Hyderabad, NIT Warangal, or JNTU Hyderabad.

The Managing Director of the MRDCL has been instructed to take further necessary actions regarding the project.