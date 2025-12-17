Hyderabad activist to lodge complaint against Nitish for pulling doctor’s niqab

Hyderabad: Renowned social activist Khalida Parveen is going to lodge a complaint against the Bihar chief minister for pulling the niqab of a woman while distributing appointment letters to newly recruited Ayush doctors.

She is going to lodge the complaint at Langar House Police Station in Hyderabad and has appealed to citizens to join her peacefully.

Bihar CM pulls woman doctor’s niqab

On Monday, Nitish Kumar landed in a controversy after he pulled the niqab of a woman doctor during an appointment letter distribution ceremony in Patna.

The incident, which surfaced through a short video clip, has drawn sharp criticism.

The video shows Nitish Kumar on stage along with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Health Minister Mangal Pandey during the ceremony.

Leaders slam Nitish Kumar

Earlier, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti questioned Kumar’s continuation in office after the act.

“Having personally known and admired Nitishji, I was shocked to see him pull down a young Muslim woman’s naqaab. Does one attribute it to old age or the normalisation of humiliating Muslims publicly?” Mufti said in an X post.

“The fact that people around him watched this horrific incident unfold as some form of an entertainment is even more unsettling. Nitish Sahab, perhaps it’s time you step down?” she wrote.

CPI(M) MLA from Kulgam, M Y Tarigami, said Kumar’s action was a violation of constitutional and democratic norms.

“A video circulating on social media shows Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling down the naqaab of a Muslim woman. Such an act deserves unequivocal condemnation as a violation of religious freedom and personal dignity. It is against the spirit of the Constitution and democratic norms,” Tarigami said.

Now, a Hyderabad social activist is going to lodge a complaint against Nitish Kumar.