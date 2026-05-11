Hyderabad: Actor Bharat Kant, cinematographer Sai Trilok killed in ORR accident

Hyderabad: An actor and his cameraman, both from Andhra Pradesh, died in an accident at Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Sunday, May 10, near Exit 12.

The deceased were identified as actor Bharat Kant and cinematographer Sai Trilok. According to Adibatla Police, the accident occurred at 3:20 am on Sunday while the duo was travelling from Nellore to Hyderabad.

The car was reportedly moving at high speed towards Shamshabad when it rammed the rear side of a truck near Bongulur. Following the accident, bystanders alerted the emergency service. The route patrol personnel reached the spot and informed the Adibatla Police.

Bharat had acted as a lead actor in a Tollywood movie, apart from playing character roles in a few other films. Videos shared on social media showed the police inspecting the accident spot. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, officials said.

The bodies of the victims were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem and later handed over to their family members.

An actor and his cameraman, both from Andhra Pradesh, died in an accident at Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Sunday, May 10, near Exit 12.



The deceased were identified as actor Bharat Kant and cinematographer Sai Trilok. According to Adibatla Police, the accident occurred… pic.twitter.com/O9NG8LFXIK — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 11, 2026

Previous incident

This incident is the latest accident on the ORR this year. On May 1, six members of a family died in an accident on the road. The accident reportedly occurred as the car rammed a stationary lorry from behind. The impact of the accident was such that the car got wedged under the lorry, completely crushing its front end.

The car was being driven by deceased Bolli Shiva Kumar, 37, a native of Rajanna Sircilla district, who had been residing in Sanathnagar. His wife, Bolli Lasya, and Bolli Rishitha are also among the deceased.