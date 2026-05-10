Hyderabad: Drowsy driver skids car off ORR, suffers minor injuries

He has been shifted to Continental Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 10th May 2026 10:18 pm IST
A white car has collided with trees and bushes, causing significant front-end damage, while people gather nearby at the scene of the accident.
One injured in accident on ORR service road in Kokapet

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old private employee, suffering from drowsiness, skidded his car off a service road on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Kokapet, police said on Sunday, May 10.

The accident occurred at around 4:30 pm. Luckily, no one else was injured, and the driver made it out with minor injuries.

He has been shifted to Continental Hospital and is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered under Section 125 (rash or negligent acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Narsingi police station.

Subhan Bakery

A few days ago, senior police officers held a meeting chaired by Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC), where it was observed 33 per cent of accidents on the ORR were attributed to drowsiness and sleep deprivation.

This was followed by reckless driving at 25 per cent, overspeeding at 15 per cent and tyre bursts at 14 per cent.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 10th May 2026 10:18 pm IST

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