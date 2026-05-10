Hyderabad: Drowsy driver skids car off ORR, suffers minor injuries

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old private employee, suffering from drowsiness, skidded his car off a service road on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Kokapet, police said on Sunday, May 10.

The accident occurred at around 4:30 pm. Luckily, no one else was injured, and the driver made it out with minor injuries.

He has been shifted to Continental Hospital and is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered under Section 125 (rash or negligent acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Narsingi police station.

Also Read Sleep deprivation top killer on ORR, causes 33 pc of accidents

A few days ago, senior police officers held a meeting chaired by Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC), where it was observed 33 per cent of accidents on the ORR were attributed to drowsiness and sleep deprivation.

This was followed by reckless driving at 25 per cent, overspeeding at 15 per cent and tyre bursts at 14 per cent.