Hyderabad: Actor Navdeep asked to appear before police for probe

Hyderabad: A notice was issued to Tollywood actor Navdeep Pallapolu by the Gudimalkapur police, asking him to appear before them for an investigation into a drug case in which he was allegedly nvolved.

The actor was caught in connection with Crime No. 120 of 2023, registered at the Gudimalkapur police station in Hyderabad, for alleged violations of the NDPS Act.

Eight people, including the son of a former MP and a film director, were arrested by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB). Police seized 50 grams of MDMA, 24 ecstasy pills, and eight grams of cocaine from them.

Navdeep and film producer Ravi Uppalapati were also named in the case but declared absconding.

The police then issued summons to the makers of the recently released Telugu film ‘Baby’ for outright portrayal of drug abuse and its glorification.

However, the actor had approached the Telangana High Court seeking directives to the police not to arrest him and had applied for anticipatory bail in a lower court.

The police had cited 10 other people as customers in the case including a few high profile businessmen and persons linked to the film industry.

Additionally, raids were carried out at Navdeep’s house on September 19 in his absence, following which the officials claimed that they had found ‘solid evidence’ against Navdeep which shows that he used to buy narcotic substances from the people caught in the drug bust.