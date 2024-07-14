Hyderabad: Actor Sai Dharam Tej meets CM Revanth, discusses child sexual abuse

On Sunday, Sai Dharam Tej met chief minister Revanth Reddy and thanked him for the swift action taken by the government on the issue.

Actor Sai Dharam Tej with CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Actor Sai Dharam Tej met Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy here on Sunday and discussed ways to curb online child abuse.

The Telugu actor has been vocal about online child sexual abuse after YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu stirred up a controversy when he made lewd remarks during an online podcast about a video featuring a father-daughter relationship.

It was the actor who initially flagged the YouTuber’s comments and tagged chief minister Revanth Reddy urging him to take strict action against Hanumanthu.

He expressed his concern in X stating that the incident was disgusting and scary.

Praneeth was booked under Section 67B of the IT Act (Information Technology Act), the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), Section 79 of the IT Act, and Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is currently in 14-day judicial custody.

On Sunday, the Sai Dharam met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and thanked him for the swift action taken by the government on the issue.

On X he wrote, “Thank you Hon’ble Chief Minister @revanth_anumula Anna for giving me your valuable time to listen, understand and discuss the way forward to curb child abuse & misuse of social media for the same filth. Thanks for extending your highest assurance of stringent rules and action to make our society a safe place for children. May this be the big step towards change. My Heartful gratitude for the swift response and serving justice. The mission to stand up to with all my strength & integrity will continue. Jai Hind.”

