Hyderabad: Adani front runner to take over ORR for 30-year lease

Hyderabad: Adani Road Transport Limited, an affiliate of Adani Enterprises, has shown interest and reportedly running ahead in acquiring the lease of the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad. Adani Road Transport Limited is among the 12 companies that have submitted a tender for the 30-year maintenance of the Outer Ring Road.

The state government plans to generate around Rs 8,000 crore from the lease of the Outer Ring Road. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has called for tenders for the lease of the 158 km long Outer Ring Road. The operation, maintenance, and transfer under this lease will be based on a 30-year lease.

HMDA has appointed a consultant for the completion of the lease. The entities desirous of acquiring the lease will have to pay Rs 15 crore as a tender processing fee and deposit Rs 1,500 crore immediately after the tender allotment and the remaining amount shall be paid within 120 days after awarding the contract.

According to HMDA sources, apart from Adani Road Transport Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Development Ltd, Cube Highways and Transportation and L&T have shown interest in bidding for the tender. Many reputed organizations participated in the pre-tender meeting of HMDA.

Special Chief Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar said that there has been an extraordinary response for the 30-year lease of the Outer Ring Road and the last date for infusion of applications has been fixed on February 16.

HMDA is getting 415 crores from Eagle Infra Company as an annual toll fee. If the Outer Ring Road is given on a 30-year lease, HMDA will get the appropriate amount from the company and the liability of management will be shifted from HMDA. It should be noted that for the last two years, the government has started preparing to lease out the Outer Ring Road.