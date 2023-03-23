Hyderabad: ADG Ravideep Singh Sahi assumes office over South Zone of CRPF  

Hyderabad: ADG Ravideep Singh Sahi is now in command of the South Zone of the CRPF in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Sahi comes with an experience of 37 years where he served in various conflict areas such as Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh and the North East.

He was the longest-serving Inspector General in Srinagar. He a vital role in anti-terrorist operations as well as maintaining law and order pre-and post-Article 370 abrogations. After an attack on the Parliament in December 2001, Sahi was chosen as the Joint Director (Security) till 2007.

The officer is decorated with Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak to name a few.

A sports enthusiast, Sahi represented CRPF in the Himalayan Car Rally in 1995 and is a regular participant in the All India Police Tennis tournaments.