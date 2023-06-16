Hyderabad: Adipurush screening delayed, angry fans smash theatre

Ramachandrapuram police inspector clarified that there was no communal angle behind the motive and all the five accused arrested belonged to the Hindu community.

Hyderabad: Adipurush fans smash theatre property after screening delayed by 40 mins
Hyderabad: Adipurush fans vandalised Jyoti Theatre in Ramachandrapuram after the movie screening was delayed over a technical glitch on Friday.

The screening that was scheduled for 8:30 am was delayed by 40 minutes due to technical issues.

Despite the management’s prior announcement of the delay, angry fans resorted to vandalism.

Five people including two minors broke the theatre windows, while others shouted ‘Jai Shree Ram‘ in the background. They were later arrested by the police.

When the screening finally began those with tickets went into the hall and started watching.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Ramachandrapuram police inspector clarified no communal angle behind the motive and all the five accused arrested belonged to the Hindu community.

A case against them has been registered against them. They were later taken into custody.

Police have also said that no other complaints of vandalism across the city have been raised yet.

