Hyderabad: Admissions deadline extended for BRAOU, IGNOU, PSTU

Hyderabad: Deadlines for direct admission of undergraduates (B.A/B.Com/B.Sc) and postgraduates (M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MBA., BLISc., MLISc., P.G diplomas and certificate programmes) of Dr B. R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), Indira Gandhi National Universal University (IGNOU) and Potti Sriramulu Telugu University (PSTU) for the Academic year 2022-23 is extended up to August 16 through online mode.

For further details, one can visit the nearest study centre or university portal or call 7382929570/ 580/ 590/ 600 or information centres 040- 23680290/291/294/295.

IGNOU

The application deadline for admission to Indira Gandhi National Universal University (IGNOU) Degree, PG, PG Diploma and PG Certificate courses has been extended till August 12. A full fee waiver is also available for SC and ST unemployed students. Applications can be done online through IGNOU website or contact 9492451812.

PSTU

Potti Sriramulu Telugu University has extended the application deadline for admission of students in PG, UG, PG Diploma and Certificate courses. The deadline that was to be on Tuesday was extended to August 22. Details can be found at the website.