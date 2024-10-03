Hyderabad advocate accuses Madannapet SHO of physical assault

Hyderabad: An advocate defending beneficiaries of 2BHK, who were previously allocated homes now being assigned to Musi oustees, has filed a complaint against Madannapet SHO and other police personnel for allegedly assaulting him.

The advocate was reportedly protesting over the reallotment of Indiramma homes to the outsees of the Musi River development project.

In a letter to the Hyderabad police commissioner and director general of police, advocate Mohammed Abdul Kaleem accused the station house officer (SHO) of Madannapet station of assaulting him and using filthy language. In the letter, Kaleem alleged on September 28, unauthorised persons tried to trespass on the vacant spaces of the 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony.

Kaleem alleged that the unauthorised persons verbally abused the female occupants.

“I called up the Madannapet SHO who asked me to meet him personally. On his instructions I reached there and handed over the copies of the Telangana High Court order,” he stated in the letter/

“I was having my mobile phone in my hand and requested the police officer not to abuse in filthy language, am an Advocate. The officer who was a sub-inspector of police along with his team targeted me, started beating me, snatched my mobile and abused me in a filthy language in Telugu,” the advocate further added.

The advocate has demanded appropriate action in accordance with the law against the police officials for allegedly assaulting, abusing and detaining him without any reason.