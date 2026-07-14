Hyderabad advocate murder: No bail for Mehboob Alam Khan

Hyderabad: The Nampally court on Tuesday, July 14, dismissed the bail plea of Mehboob Alam Khan, the second accused in the murder of senior advocate Khaja Moizuddin.

The next hearing has been adjourned for July 17.

Speaking to the media, Moizuddin’s son, Khaja Farhan, welcomed the court’s decision. “I have full faith in the judiciary and police investigation,” he said.

Khaja Moizuddin was fighting against Mahboob Alam Khan and his son, Mujahid Alam Khan, the prime accused, in connection with alleged land grabbing and Waqf encroachments.

Also Read Hyderabad advocate murder: Police seek custody of prime accused

On the morning of May 23, the 63-year-old advocate was rammed by a speeding SUV, leaving him critically injured. He later died of injuries.

Police have arrested Mahboob Alam Khan, Mujahid Alam Khan Kishan alias Pappu, Abhijit, and two others.