Hyderabad: Agricultural startups, need of the hour

Hyderabad: The secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture, Manoj Ahuja, examined the drone spraying application in maize crops as part of the crop protection management here on Saturday.

Interacting with various scientists Ahuja enquired about the performance level of drones in crop management. He also visited the AgriHub innovation center and appreciated the efforts of PJTSAU (Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University) in adopting emerging technologies in agricultural operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahuja said that it is the need of the hour to encourage agricultural startups and innovations in the country.

Ahuja also praised a Class X student Sreeja who has developed an eco-friendly bio-degradable plant pot made with groundnut shells.