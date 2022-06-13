Hyderabad: Ahead of Bakri Eid, cow protection group meets DGP

Hyderabad: A city based cow protection group, the Yuga Thulasi Foundation, urged the Telangana director general of police M Mahender Reddy on Monday to check the alleged “illegal transportation” of cattle to the slaughterhouses in Hyderabad on pretext of the upcoming Eid ul Adha or Bakri Eid festival.

Chairman of the Foundation Sai Kumar alleged that cow smuggling cases are rampant in Hyderabad despite clear directions from the High Court of Telangana to police to register cases against illegal transportation.

“In recent past there is large scale illegal cattle transportation of cows, calves etc,are being carried to the slaughter houses in Telangana and specially in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates and the cattle are sent to slaughter houses,” he stated in his complaint to the DGP.

He further said that there is an immediate need for establishing permanent check posts at vantage points, and that the cattle which are allegedly being transported should be shifted to nearby cow shelters for their “welfare”.

“Since cows are vedic symbols and worshipped throughout our country if the activity of illegal cattle transportation of cows to slaughter houses is not prevented there is likelihood of communal issues and if this brutality of slaughter is not stopped, animal lovers and various organizations working for the welfare of the animals cannot be silent spectators and they will certainly come forward to organize protest rallies etc.,

The foundation’s meeting with the DGP M Mahender Reddy comes a month before the Eid ul Adha or Bakri EId festival. All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi two weeks ago had given a representation to the DGP Telangana asking him to initiate steps to prevent attacks on cattle (who don’t always sell cow) traders in the run up to the Eid ul Adha or Bakri Eid festival in Hyderabad.

Owaisi in his letter to the Hyderabad police commissioner mentioned that every year during the Eid ul Adha or Bakri Eid festival people/ vendors who bring the animals (which are legally allowed for slaughter) are being harassed by some local miscreants/unsocial elements who pretend to be NGO.

“The main intention of these miscreants is to pollute the peaceful atmosphere by harassing a particular community during festival time. These unsocial elements stop the vehicle on the check posts and unnecessarily create hurdles. It is not understood why these people are allowed to stop the vehicles at the check post. It is also pertinent to mention that the local police under the pressure of these miscreants have to book a case to which the vendors have to face huge losses,” Owaisi stated in his letter.