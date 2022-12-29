Hyderabad: Ahead of New Year’s eve, popular tourist spots see rise in footfall

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s popular tourist spots including Charminar, Golconda Fort, Chowmahalla Place, and Salar Jung Museum are seeing a rise in footfall after Christmas and it is likely to continue till New Year’s eve.

Apart from the historical monuments, the city’s popular marketplaces including Laad Bazaar, Patel Market, and Begum Bazaar are also seeing a surge in footfall.

At Charminar, the sale of tickets for entry into the historical monument has nearly doubled after December 25.

Popular tourist spots in Hyderabad

Many popular tourist spots are available in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts. Most of them are located in the capital city of the state.

Following are some of the popular tourist destinations in Hyderabad

Charminar Golconda Fort Chowmahalla Palace Salar Jung Museum Hussainsagar Ramoji Film City Qutb Shahi Tombs Lumbini Park Nehru Zoo Park Archaeological Site Museum, Kondapur

Out of these popular tourist spots in Hyderabad, Archaeological Site Museum, Kondapur, Charminar, and Golconda Fort are ASI monuments in the city.

Charminar

It is one of the famous monuments located in Hyderabad. After moving the capital from Golconda to Hyderabad, the fifth king of the Qutub Shahi dynasty built it in the year 1591. Given its four minarets, it was named “Charminar”.

Currently, the ASI is taking care of the historical monument.

After the formation of Telangana State in 2014, the government incorporated the monument into the official emblem of the state along with Kakatiya Kala Thoranam of Warangal.

Golconda Fort

Apart from Charminar, visitors and tourists also prefer to visit Golconda Fort. It was built by the Qutb Shahi dynasty. It is located in the region that has produced the world’s most famous diamonds including Koh-i-Noor.

Many people believe that the following diamonds were excavated from the mines of Golconda.

Daria-i-Noor Noor-ul-Ain Koh-i-Noor Hope Diamond Princie Diamond Regent Diamond Wittelsbach-Graff Diamond

The complex was under UNESCO’s tentative list to become a World Heritage Site in 2014.