Hyderabad: AI-powered detector to suggest pizza as per customer’s mood

New Delhi: Pizza Hut, installs a one-of-its-kind AI-powered mood detector device that studies facial cues and expressions of customers and gives them recommendations for pizzas that best match their moods with “Your Mood, Your Pizza” campaign.

The brand becomes the first-ever QSR brand to use the power of AI to understand the mood of its consumers to help them choose what they crave. This device is installed in select restaurants across Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

The mood detector uses innovative technology that offers a unique and personalised ordering experience. All you need to do is stand in front of the device, look into the screen, and leave it on the detector to calibrate your mood and flash its pizza recommendation before you.

The device uses a statistical model that detects facial expressions by analyzing landmarks on the face such as eye movements, smiles, frowns, etc. captured by the camera. The model compares these patterns against a database of hundreds of thousands of publicly available images. Customers’ privacy is protected because the AI only stores face patterns as numbers and does not save any images in any format.

Aanandita Datta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India said, “At Pizza Hut, we believe that dining is more than just eating – it’s about the entire experience. With our new AI-powered mood detector, we’re taking that experience to the next level by offering personalised pizza recommendations based on our customers’ moods. We’re thrilled to bring this innovative technology to our customers and offer a new and exciting way for them to interact with our brand. This is just one of the many ways that we’re striving to provide the best possible service to our customers and can’t wait to see their reactions!”

The AI-enabled device gives pizza recommendations in both veg and non-veg variants from Pizza Hut’s new range of 10 exciting and unique flavours like Mazedar Makhni Paneer, Dhabe Da Keema, Cheezy Mushroom Magic, Mexican Fiesta, Awesome American Cheesy, and Nawabi Murg Makhni, among others. The mood detector will be installed at the following Pizza Hut restaurants for a limited period, following the below schedule:

Store Schedule

Delhi

Janpath, New Delhi, May 10 to May 17

Saket, New Delhi, May 19 to May 26

Bengaluru

Nexus Mall, Koramangala, Bengaluru, May 10 to May 17

Mantri Mall, Bengaluru, May 19 to May 26

Lucknow

West End Mall, Lucknow, May 29 to June 5

Engineering Crossing, Lucknow, June 7 to June 14

Chennai

Ashok Nagar Metro Station, Chennai, May 29 to June 5

Phoenix Market City, June 7 to June 14

Hyderabad

Sarath City Mall, Gachibowli, Hyderabad June 17 to June 24

GSM Mall, Miyapur Main Road, June 26 to July 3