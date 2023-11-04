Hyderabad: AIMIM, Congress workers clash once again, now in Langar Houz

Hyderabad: Mild tension erupted in the Pensionpura area in Langarhouz after AIMIM and Congress activists clashed during the poll campaign.

However, timely police action averted a major clash between cadres of the two political rival parties. On Saturday evening a group of Congress activists under the leadership of Karwan Assembly Candidate Osman Al Hajri were campaigning in the Pensionpura area, and they came across the local AIMIM cadre.

The candidate was entering a nearby Masjid to offer prayers, meanwhile, the AIMIM activists intensified sloganeering resulting in commotion in the area.

On confrontation, both the groups raised slogans against each other, upon which the police party which was escorting the Congress candidate immediately swung into action and used mild force to disperse the mob.

“I have lodged a complaint with Langarhouz police against one Akbar and his associates who are involved in creating a nuisance in the area and restraining me from campaigning, the Hyderabad police shall act tough on ruffian elements,” said Osman Hajri.

A similar clash took place in Malakpet between the cadre of both these parties on Friday. November 3.